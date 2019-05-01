Two upcoming free fire ecology workshops will offer a wealth of fire science information to interested landowners and members of the public.

The workshops, led by land management professionals and fire science researchers, will feature both indoor presentations and in-the-field discussions.

Please attend if you want to learn more about:

— The historical role and ecology of fire in the Missouri Ozarks;

— Why public land managers in southern Missouri use prescribed fire;

— How fire can be used to manage wildlife habitat;

— Technical and cost sharing opportunities for fire management on private property.

WORKSHOP No. 1 - May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Location: Lions Club, Houston, Missouri

Field tour: Gist Ranch Conservation Area (woodland and glade restoration sites)

WORKSHOP No. 2 - May 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Location: Black River Coliseum, Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Field tour: Mark Twain National Forest (shortleaf pine/oak woodland restoration sites)

The workshops are hosted by the Oak Woodlands and Forests Fire Consortium and partnering organizations: Missouri Department of Conservation, The Nature Conservancy, National Wild Turkey Federation, Mark Twain National Forest, and the Joint Fire Science Program.

Both workshops will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided, courtesy of the Missouri Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Conservation Federation of Missouri.

Additional workshop details will be posted on the Oak Fire Science website, www.oakfirescience.com. Register on the website or by phone at: 573-884-9262. Contact Joe Marschall with questions:marschallj@missouri.edu.