When colonists gathered under a large tree on the corner of Essex and Orange streets in Boston in 1765, they were taking some of the first public steps toward a resistance that became the American revolution.

That act and actions that followed are marked in many ways. Part of that first location, too, has been celebrated across the country for the last few centuries, and Friday came to Kirksville with the planting of the city’s first Liberty Tree.

The City of Kirksville partnered with the Hazel Creek 4-H Club and Missouri 4-H Foundation to plant three trees at Rotary Park, observing Arbor Day on Friday. The hope is all will bring beauty and shade to the park, growing deep, strong roots.

And the roots of one of those three are special. That tree angry colonists gathered under was dubbed Liberty Tree, and became a gathering place for such demonstrations. Other cities throughout the colonies designated their own Liberty Trees, serving as spots for meetings and celebrations.

Grace Byrn, a Kirksville High School junior and 4-H Club president, said the last original Liberty Tree was destroyed by Hurricane Floyd in 1999, and from that tree 14 seedlings were germinated. Others were created through a bud grafting program, and one of those seedlings now stands in Kirksville’s Rotary Park.

Byrn joined 4-H when she was 8 years old. In addition to her duties as president, she is a vice president for the county’s 4-H and serves as an ambassador to county, state and national 4-H events, including the national congress last year in Atlanta. Members meet monthly to discuss service projects and fundraisers to benefit the community.

“It develops the youth in our community,” Byrn said. “We work on leadership, teamwork, citizenship. This (tree planting) is part of our citizenship and teamwork, because we all worked together to plant this tree.

“I appreciate how the city partners with us, because that in turn, someone will read about it in the newspaper or something, and they’ll ask questions and get more involved. That’s how we reach more youth.”

Kirksville Mayor Zac Burden read a proclamation to mark Arbor Day and the tree plantings.

“I’ve been mayor of Kirksville for three weeks, and this is my first public proclamation. I could not be more excited for it to be about trees. This is wonderful,” Burden said.