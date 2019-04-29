A tractor-trailer pulled in to the parking lot Friday morning at JC Penney in Kirksville. This one wasn’t dropping off merchandise, but instead picking up donations.

The cargo? Shoes. The final destination? Children in need in Kenya.

Rotary clubs across the organization’s District 6040 - which spans north Missouri - have participated in the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls program for 18 years. Shoes for Orphan Souls is the largest humanitarian aid project of Buckner International, providing new shoes and socks to orphans and vulnerable children in the U.S. and around the world.

The organization has collected and distributed almost 4 million pairs of shows to children in more than 80 countries in the last 20 years. Some of those have come from Kirksville’s Rotary clubs and other Rotary clubs in northeast Missouri.

The destination for shoes changes each year as Buckner works to address various needs across the planet. But the need itself is the same. Some may take for granted the shoes on their feet, or the ease with which they can find a new pair whenever they deem it necessary. That is far from the norm in the places this program serves.

“There are a lot of children that, when they get a brand new pair of shoes on their feet, it is just a life-changing experience for them,” said Janet Gremaud, a member of the Thousand Hills Rotary Club in Kirksville who served as the chair for that club’s Shoes for Orphan Souls Committee.

Rotary clubs will begin collected items for next year’s event immediately. In the last year, the Rotary Club of Kirksville collected 180 pairs of shoes and the Thousand Hills club donated 100. The North Star Rotary Club collected and donated shoelaces, measuring 1.75 miles.

Rotary’s high school club - Interact - and A.T. Still University’s club - Rotaract - and students from Mary Immaculate combined to contribute more than 200 pairs of socks.

The truck picking up the shoes was donated and operated by John Gill, a Rotarian from Richmond, Mo. Gill volunteers his vehicle and time each year to drive to cities across the Rotary district and collect the Shoes for Orphan Souls donations.

“I love the program, love the people and like to be able to help,” Gill said. “It’s so important to the recipients, the kids. It’s also a great program for our district because it’s something every club participates in. It’s nice to be in a position to tie that all together. If I can drive around and pick up shoes, help clubs a little bit, I’m happy to do that.”

For more information about the program, call 1-866-744-SHOE, or visit Buckner.org/Shoes.