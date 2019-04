Shovels and Rope, Frank Turner

What: Music

Where: Rose Park, 1013 Park Ave.

When: 7 p.m.

How much: $26 to $29

About: This inspired pairing unites Shovels and Rope, a raucous husband-and-wife roots-music duo, with Turner, a British rocker with pop sensibilities and a punk pedigree. www.rosemusichall.com.