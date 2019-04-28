The Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating the Week of the Young Child Monday through Friday.

Hosted in partnership with the Kirksville Child Development Center and the Kirksville Arts Association, the week will be packed with events and activities that celebrate young children and promote early learning.

On “Music Monday,” a kid’s concert will take place at the Ray Klinginsmith Amphitheater at Rotary Park at 9:30 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at Mary Immaculate School.

For “Teamwork Tuesday,” kids can work as a team to play games and complete a scavenger hunt at Brashear Park from 5-7 p.m.

The event will head back to Brashear Park for “Wellness Wednesday” to play sports and learn about wellness from 5-7 p.m.

On “Thoughtful Thursday,” the Kirksville Arts Association will host a craft and story time from 5-7 p.m.

The week will conclude with “Family Family” at the Ray Klinginsmith Amphitheater at 6 p.m. featuring Gerry Tritz and his Mid Mo Magic Show. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be held at Mary Immaculate School.

For more details, visit the Kirksville Parks and Recreation website at kirksvillecity.com/parksprograms.