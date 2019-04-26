Lunches being served at area community centers for the week beginning April 22.

Palmer Center – 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Suggested donation: $3; guests: $6. You may reserve a meal up to three days in advance. To make or cancel your reservation, call 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999, ext. 4.

All meals are served with milk.

MONDAY: Chicken stir fry with rice, stir-fried vegetables, cold pickled beets, mandarin oranges, white whole-grain bread, shortbread cookies.

TUESDAY: Beef and macaroni casserole, green beans, pears, wheat bread, vanilla wafer and banana pudding.

WEDNESDAY: Diced and seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, whole-wheat tortilla, salad with tomato and carrot, chuck wagon corn, stewed apples.

THURSDAY: Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit delight, wheat dinner roll.

FRIDAY: Chicken parmesan, fettuccini noodles, Antigua blend, salad with tomato and carrot, banana, whole-wheat grain bread.

Vesper Hall – 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger. Reservations will be taken up to 3 p.m. the day before. After that will be considered a walk-in and you're asked to wait until noon to check in. Call 228-0181.

Meals include bread, milk, coffee, tea.

MONDAY: Chicken tetrazzini, buttered carrots, tossed salad with red peppers, blackberry cobbler.

TUESDAY: Swedish meatballs, pickled beets, Brussels sprouts, diced peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Crispy garlic chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberry shortcake.

THURSDAY: Beef taco salad, refried beans, tortilla chips, pineapple.

FRIDAY: Curried chicken, stir-fried vegetables, steamed cabbage, mandarin oranges.

Fairmount Community Center – 217 S. Cedar St., Independence

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Suggested donation: $3.50 for everyone. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance; call 254-8334.

Each meal served with bread or roll, and milk.

MONDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, mixed vegetables, dessert.

TUESDAY: Smothered pork, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert.