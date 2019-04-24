Transportation is open to anyone of any age in this county.

OATS Transit, a Missouri based transportation provider, is pleased to announce the following schedule for your area:

Camden County Medical Transportation Days: Monday thru Friday

Camden County trip to Share the Harvest Food Pantry: 3rd Wednesday of each month

Shopping Transportation Days:

Camdenton: Tuesdays

Roach, Macks Creek: Tuesdays

Climax Springs: Tuesdays

Lake Ozark, Osage Beach: Thursdays

Camdenton, Linn Creek, Macks Creek, Sunrise Beach to Workshop

Monday-Thursday, 6:30am-8:30am

Monday-Thursday, 3:00pm-5:00pm

Camdenton – Osage Beach Deviated Route

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. See stops on our website at www.oatsransit.org.

Night and Weekend service in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties- Monday – Friday 2pm to 8pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Rides must be schedules at least 48 hours in advance, limited seating available.

Transportation is open to anyone of any age in this county. To schedule a ride on the above routes call the OATS Transit office at 573-346-9986. Fares apply.

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.