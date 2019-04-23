It is a scenario that no one hopes will happen, a Devils Lake student driving distracted by texting hits another student’s vehicle pinning, injuring the occupants and injuring herself and her passenger.

A dramatic event was staged in the parking lot of Roller Field Monday afternoon to bring home to DLHS students (and everyone else watching) how dangerous it is to text while driving or to drive while a number of other distractions take attention off the road.

Using student actors as the drivers and passengers, the injured, they let the scene play out just as it would in real life. The responders and their vehicles were all real.

First the accident happened, a minivan t-boned a sedan, you could see the damage to the vehicles and the victims inside who were obviously injured; faces bloody, bodies twisted unnaturally.

Then the call went out to 911, you could hear it over the radios as first responders were dispatched. As the students lined the parking lot watching the scene unfold, sirens screamed as fire trucks, ambulances, Devils Lake Police and Ramsey County Sheriff’s and extrication vehicles converged on the site, lights flashing. Although the scene appeared chaotic, everyone had a job to do, including taking the driver of the minivan away in handcuffs to face charges.

As the Valley Med Flight air ambulance arrived, fire fighters were cutting the passengers out of the sedan using the jaws of life. One by one everyone was extricated from the wrecked vehicles and ambulances left, sirens screaming. All along the way someone narrated what was happening and why it was happening, why they were staging this simulation - to drive home how serious it is to drive distracted.

It took less than an hour to clear the area and send the students back to classes, period seven was about to begin, Mr. Ryan Hanson called out. A number of students remained to ask questions and talk about the experience they had just witnessed as they slowly left the scene. After everyone had gone all that remained were the two shattered vehicles and the debris; broken glass, pieces of minivan and sedan littering the parking lot.

This time it was just a simulation for educational purposes for everyone.