After a wide-ranging career that has taken him to several state and across all levels of education, Robert Webb, the Kirksville R-III School District’s next superintendent, is excited to return to Missouri.

One of Webb’s first teaching jobs was in the Copper County R-IV School District; he lived in the tiny town of Bunceton and two of his children were born at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The district was so small at the time that it did not offer health insurance for teachers, so Webb and his family decided to move back to his native state of Wyoming.

Webb said he and his wife loved living in Missouri and hoped to return, although his career took him elsewhere. He said he thought the state was more “family-oriented” than anywhere else he had lived.

“The last couple years, I’ve applied to a couple of places, but it had to be rural and it had to be, to me, a perfect scenario in order to get us away from where we were in southern Colorado,” Webb said.

After successfully applying for the job as Kirksville’s superintendent, Webb said he thinks the community is that perfect fit.

“I’ve been amazed at the number of people who have just called or sent me well wishes or a card welcoming us to the Kirksville area,” Webb said.

Webb said his interest in teaching started in high school thanks to the influence of a basketball and track coach who was also his social studies teacher. Webb had been considering a career as a lawyer, but after interning in the teacher’s classroom he decided education was the career for him.

After leaving Bunceton, Webb went on to work as a high school teacher in the Campbell County School District in Wyoming, teaching social studies and Spanish. Next, he became the elementary school principal and special education director at Lusk Elementary in the Niobrara County School District, living in the county seat of Wyoming’s least populous county, and then the middle school principal at Kemmerer Middle School in the Lincoln County School District.

Webb then became the high school principal at the Sanders Unified School District in Arizona. The district was located on a Navajo Native American reservation and was struggling academically.

“I wanted to be a high school principal so that I could see what it was like at every level just in case I did ever get into a district office role,” Webb said.

He was not able to try the job out for long, however. Three months after he started, the school board asked him to take over as the district’s superintendent. He remained in the job for a year.

After leaving Arizona, Webb got a job as the principal of Wahluke High School, which is located in Mattawa, Washington and has a majority Hispanic population.

While serving as the principal of Wahluke High School, Webb said, he usually knew exactly who was on campus at all times. One day in 2001, while checking the school’s perimeter, he noticed a regular substitute teacher’s car parked in an unusual place. Knowing the substitute was not scheduled to work that day, Webb headed back into the school building to look for her. Then a student came running out of a classroom.

“He was as white as a ghost,” Webb said. “He pointed his thumb over his shoulder and said, ‘Get in there!’”

When Webb stepped into the classroom, he said, he saw the actual driver of the out-of-place car: a 16-year-old student with a loaded hunting rifle, “and 23 students and a teacher all huddled in the corner of the room, being held hostage by this young man.”

“As I walked in, I felt very calm. I just felt everything was going to work out okay,” Webb said. “I went over and knelt down next to him and just started talking with him. I’m not saying I did this in any heroic fashion — I cared for the kid, I knew him, and so I was able to help get him to let the class go and his teacher go.”

Webb said the student was willing to do that, but wanted several of his friends who were in the class to remain behind. Webb said he still questions the decision he made to let that happen, but in the moment it felt like the right thing to do. Webb called the school’s crisis intervention specialist over the radio and the two of them talked the student into surrendering the rifle.

In total, the hostage situation lasted for 45 minutes.

The student with the rifle, Cory Baadsgaard, and his parents told the Los Angeles Times in 2004 they believed Baadsgaard suffered a psychotic episode brought on by anti-depressant medication he was taking. Baadsgaard spent 14 months in a juvenile detention facility and said he had no memory of the incident. He wrote apology letters to each of the classmates he held hostage.

Webb said he found out later that the student who ran down the hallway toward him had been sent out with orders from the hostage taker to “go get Webb.”

“I think he knew that there was something going wrong in his own mind,” Webb said.

Webb said that experience has deeply affected him. It is a priority for him to make sure teachers are always able to communicate with each other and local law enforcement through two-way radios and to make sure school entrances are secure. He said it is also important to make sure the schools he oversees are aware of trauma or mental health problems students may be facing and how to respond to it.

“I still have thoughts about what happened,” Webb said. “I know it hangs with you.”

It was also, Webb said, part of the reason he decided two years later to leave education behind. He moved back to Wyoming to care for his mother when she and her husband got sick, and started a hardware store. But after two years, Webb said, his wife told him it was clear he was not happy with the new career and should go back to education.

Looking for a new start, Webb found one in the Monte Vista School District in Colorado, where he decided to move even though he said he worried the state might be “too liberal.” Webb started as the middle school principal in Monte Vista and then took over as superintendent.

A majority of the district’s students are Hispanic and qualify for free or reduced school lunch; Webb said many are the children of migrant agricultural workers. When it comes to reaching the students in his district, Webb said, poverty is a much bigger barrier than race or language.

“It’s not a racial or ethnic issue, which a lot of people tend to think. The poverty is the bigger issue. The kids, when they come to school, they don’t have the same starting vocabulary as students whose parents are well-educated, who read to them and talk to them about issues. The children of poverty, when they first start school, they come in with a deficit,” Webb said.

Webb said schools need to establish early interventions to build vocabulary and other basic skills, as well as working to ensure parents participate in their children’s education. Important ways to help, he said, include after-school and summer programs for students who are struggling.

Monte Vista has made progress, Webb said, using reading programs offered by the educational Lindamood-Bell Foundation and implementing the approach of multi-tiered system of support, an educational approach focusing on data collection and small group instruction for struggling students that has been implemented statewide in Colorado.

Those approaches can also be applied to students who are English language learners, Webb said. He said his experience learning Spanish taught him that the best way of learning a language is to become immersed in it, but it is also important to provide students with individualized support based on where they are in their native language.

Webb said he’s seen a variety of problems with the education system in Colorado, including a decrease in teacher recruitment.

“Teachers are not coming to the profession as easily — mostly, I think, because legislation is forcing them to be paper-shufflers. They can’t practice the art of teaching as much as I could when I first started,” Webb said. “Part of my intention has always been to get the bureaucracy out of the way of the teachers so they can do what they do and teach the children, and not have to worry about the other stuff.”

Over the past four years, Monte Vista has tested below state averages on state English language arts and math assessments.

The district fared better, though, on assessments of student growth. The state goal is for districts to see a median growth percentile of 50 percent, representing an improvement over the past year’s scores by students who participated in assessments in two consecutive years. The growth percentile compares students to their peers — for example, if a student has a growth percentile of 55, she improved her score more than 55 percent of students around the state. In 2018, Monte Vista students had a median growth percentile of 53 percent in English and language arts and of 49 percent in math.

The district is classified by the Colorado Department of Education as “accredited with improvement plan — low participation.” This means the district is accredited but is required to implement an annual improvement plan to improve assessment scores. “Low participation” indicates that less than 95 percent of students completed state assessments because they were excused from doing so by their parents.

In 2018, Monte Vista earned 48.8 percent of points available in assessing the district’s performance. In 2018, 80.6 percent of high school seniors graduated. In 2016-17, the most recent year for which the data is available, 47.3 percent of the district’s graduating seniors went on to post-secondary education and 29.7 percent enrolled in a four-year college. Attendance for the district was at 92 percent.

In Kirksville R-III’s most recent state assessment, the district received 91.9 percent of all possible points. The assessment include five metrics: academic achievement, subgroup achievement (academic performance by students in traditionally underperforming groups such as black and Hispanic students, students who receive free and reduced lunch and students with Individual Education Plans), college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rates.

Colorado’s assessment does not include subgroup achievement as a factor, although data broken down by race and other factors is available.

Kirksville students scored above the Missouri state average in English and social studies in 2018, though slightly below the average in math. College and career readiness includes the post-secondary placement of students, measuring the number who are in college, working at least 20 hours per week, in a job training program or in the military six months after graduation. The percentage in some type of placement for 2018 was 89.6 percent.

Kirksville had an attendance rate of 92.7 percent and a four-year graduation rate of 92 percent.

Missouri measures student growth differently from Colorado. Students are assigned a projected score based on how much the state expects them to improve from one grade level to the next. If students meet or exceed this goal, they receive points from the state; if they do not, they receive no points. The district then receives points on its own state assessment based on whether they are meeting, exceeding or falling short of goals for student improvement.

In 2018, Kirksville R-III did not receive any points from student growth. Kirksville R-III curriculum coordinator Julie Esquivel said the district does not have access to data about the precise percentage of growth students achieve from one year to the next.

In a presentation to the school board in March, Esquivel said areas where the district should strive to improve include English, math and science performance, subgroup performance and post-secondary placement.

Webb said state assessments offer an “incomplete story” about a district’s performance. He said he is proud of the growth Monte Vista has made as a high-poverty district struggling with issues like state funding cuts that have required the district to switch to a four-day school week.

“Not all students start at the same place, so they can’t be expected to all be at that minimum level all at the same time,” Webb said.

The feeling that standardized testing and other state metrics were not measuring the growth of districts like his is what prompted Webb to join with five other Colorado school districts to create the Student-Center Accountability Program. S-CAP aims to showcase those other measures alongside students’ academic achievement and growth to give schools a fuller picture of their accomplishments.

Webb said the goal is to make sure schools are evaluated on a more holistic basis, taking into account everything they do to help students learn and care of their mental and emotional needs. For example, S-CAP tests students regularly throughout a school year instead of once at the end of the year and is implementing a program in which teachers and principals spend multiple days in other districts to compete peer evaluations.

Webb said he believes the approach would be useful for many districts.

“It is something I hope we can talk about and I hope bring to Missouri and especially to Kirksville,” Webb said.

An issue recently discussed by the Kirksville R-III Board of Education has been the possibility of implementing a bond issue or a tax levy increase to increase revenue. The district is currently in the process of conducting a needs assessment to evaluate which funding mechanism would best serve its schools.

At Wahluke High School, Webb said, he was deeply involved in overseeing the implementation of a bond issue to renovate school buildings. He said communicating about the goals of increased funding over a long period is the most important step in passing a tax levy increase or bond issue.

“It won’t happen unless someone is having continuous conversations with the business community and with other government agencies, because if they are also in need of having additional tax revenue, you’ve got to work in concert with them,” Webb said.

At Kirksville, Webb said, he hopes to be a transparent and honest leader who teachers can come to with any concerns they have. He said he holds regular question-and-answer sessions with teachers and staff and hopes to do that same in Kirksville.

“I’m very transparent,” Webb said. “I believe what you see is what you get.”