The Devils Lake Kiwanis Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year is quickly approaching with the Kiwanis French Toast and Sausage Feed on Thursday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again at 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Devils Lake KC Hall.

Lining the hallway will be items donated for a silent auction, as well.

The Devils Lake Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday at Noon at the White House Cafe in the Holiday Mall and always welcomes new members.

This Thursday’s fundraiser is more than just a French toast and sausage feed, it is the community’s opportunity to help countless youngsters both here in the Lake Region and around the world through the activities of and contributions by the Kiwanis Club. Their defining statement is “Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.”

Activities: The activities of the local Devils Lake club are year ‘round and include the following: •Adopt-A-Highway - Highway 20 •Tuesday Arts in the Park, all summer long •Concessions for DLHS Football •The spring French Toast Feed •July 4th Family Celebration •Post Prom Party •Salvation Army Bell Ringers •Newspapers in Education •High School Graduation Recognition •The Lake Region Honor Student Recognition Luncheon •Meals On Wheels drivers •Devils Lake Community Thanksgiving Dinner •The Devils Run Steak Fry •Devils Lake Community Christmas Dinner •Young Children Reading Program at Prairie View, Sweetwater and Minnie H Kindergarten Center •4-H Achievement Days

Contributions: Contributions to the Devils Lake Kiwanis go to the following: SAAF (Safe Alternatives for Abused Families) Lake Region Public Library and Children’s Library plus the Summer Reading Program, DLHS Athletic Fund, DLPS Fall Parties, ND Boys and Girls State, Kiwanis Education Foundation, Miki’s School of Dance, Senior Citizens Center, Caring for Children Program, Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Center, Fort Totten State Historical Site, Devils Lake Park Board, DL Youth Football, Boys and Girl Scouts, PATH Foster Care, Ramsey County 4-H, Salvation Army and The Hope Center.