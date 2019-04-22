Buccaneers overmatched Lake Region State College sweep the weekend series.

There were home runs, pitching and plenty of scoring in the two games between Dawson Community College and Lake Region State College. Most of it was one-sided.

The Buccaneers (39-3, 16-0 MonDak) outscored the Royals 18-3 across a Saturday, April 20, MonDak doubleheader from Roosevelt Park to complete the four game sweep.

“They’re the best team in our conference by far, they’re very good so to play them and to recognize how much more we have to work to get better, that’s going to help us when we play the other teams,” said Royals head coach Kory Boehmer. “As long as we play up to our potential, we’ll be OK.”

After the Buccaneers 10-run ruled the Royals in both games in the series opening day on this past Friday, Dawson Community College took command of Game 1 on Saturday in the first inning. Already with a run on the board, Hadley Bennett scored on a double steal. Two batters later, April Davis’ two-run double scored Kylee Hergenrider and Reannon Justice and after Kallie Bean knocked in Davis on a single, the Buccaneers had taken a 5-0 lead.

Four of the five runs were scored with two outs.

The Buccaneers added four more runs in the second, three coming off of the bat of Hergenrider who took a Tehani Yamamoto pitch yard for a 3-run home run. The Buccaneers added one run in the third — a solo home run by Maycen O’Neal — and three in the fourth inning to win the game 13-0 in five innings. Hergenrider, Davis and O’Neal combined for seven of the team’s 11 total RBIs for the game, with Hergenrider knocking in three runs and O’Neal and Davis each having two RBIs apiece.

Alison Ellerton also had a homer for the Buccaneers who had 12 hits for the game.

DCC 5,

LRSC 3

A two-run triple by Davis in the bottom of the second inning gave the Buccaneers the lead in Game 2 but the Royals tied the contest in the fourth inning. With one out, Sadie Schilling’s triple scored Tyra Robertson. With two outs, an infield single by Yamamoto scored Robertson to make the score 2-all.

The Buccaneers responded in the bottom of the fourth with three runs, the second of the three coming off of a RBI triple by Trinity Anderson that scored Fallyn Marshall. The four run margin was enough for Dawson Community College’s pitcher Alexa Kappel who pitched the complete game four-hitter and striking out 12.

One of the four hits was Samantha Shumway’s second home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth inning.

Both Yamamoto and Shilling went 2 for 3 with a RBI. Schilling also added a run for the Royals who fell to 11-21 overall and 4-6 in the MonDak after the weekend.

