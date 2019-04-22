The Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department will be putting on its third annual cardboard boat race April 27. At the event, sailors will show off their homemade crafts by taking to the sea — or at least, the waters of the city’s indoor pool — to see whose designs can stay afloat.

The boat race will be held at noon at the Kirksville Aquatic Center. Participants will compete to see who can propel their boat through a lap in the pool the most quickly, and without sinking.

According to Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Robin Harden, the point of the event isn’t so much to compete as to have fun.

“Our goal is that everyone comes out and has a great time,” Harden said.

But just because the event doesn’t have a competitive spirit doesn’t mean you can’t get competitive. With a little research, you can build a cardboard craft that’s suited to keep you floating while your competition sinks. In that spirit, there are a few steps you can follow to build an impressive craft.

Choose a design

Before you begin constructing your cardboard boat, you’ll need to decide what you want it to look like. Keep in mind that number of people you’ll want your boat to support (the cardboard boat race allows teams of two to four people). Make sure your boat isn’t too large to get it through the door of wherever you’re building it, or the Aquatic Center.

Popular designs for cardboard boats include boats based on canoes, kayaks and sailboats; design templates for more elaborate boats imitating the structures of cruise ships and viking longboats can be found online. Another popular design is simply using a large, square cardboard box, by choosing something a little more elaborate, like a boat with a V-shaped hull, can help your vessel move more smoothly through the water.

When using cardboard as a construction material, a flat bottom is the best design to prevent tipping over. A wider boat is also more stable than a long, narrow one.

Collect the right materials

The only materials allowed in the construction of your boat are cardboard, duct tape, adhesive and water-based paint. Corrugated cardboard may be used, but it cannot have any wax, resin or vinyl coating. Decorations can be made of any material, but should not help the boat stay afloat or keep its structure together.

Of course, to construct your boat, you’ll need large cardboard boxes or sheets of cardboard. Old appliance boxes are a great basis for your construction — ask local stores or recycling centers if you can use the boxes they have available.

Other things you’ll need are tape to hold your vessel together(duct tape is sturdy, but hard to paint, while masking tape is easier to paint but less watertight) and waterproof glue (carpenter’s wood glue is frequently recommended). You’ll need to choose a type of paint that is water-based but also waterproof. House paint is a good choice; you can also use a sealant if you want to make sure your paint doesn’t smudge. Remember to paint the inside of your boat as well as the outside to help protect the craft from splashing water.

Calculate the size of the boat

Sure, any boat can sink — just ask the passengers on the Titanic. But there is a good way to give yourself a better-than-average chance of staying afloat.

In a guide to building a sturdy cardboard boat, the website Instructables offers a formula. Sixty pounds displaces about one cubic foot of water. Start by adding up the weight of your crew, then divide by sixty. That provides the cubic feet of water you can expect your boat to displace. You’ll want to choose dimensions for your boat that roughly multiply together to get that number. For example, if you can expect 15 feet of cubic water displacement, you should be able to stay afloat in a boat that’s five feet long, three feet wide and one foot tall.

You can make your boat bigger than that, and it’s important to make sure you can reach the water with your oars. But if it’s much smaller than your calculations show it should be, you can expect your team to end up in the water.

Pay attention to detail

If you want to make sure your design is going to stay afloat, it’s a good idea to try it out on a smaller scale before you construct the real thing. Construct a small version of your craft out of cardboard (for example, if you’re planning a boat that’s 10 feet long, build a 10-inch model), fill it with coins or rocks proportionate to the weight of your crew, and see if it floats.

If it doesn’t, you should be able to identify the weaknesses in your design and head back to the drawing board.

It’s also important to keep the practicalities of your design in mind while you’re constructing it. Many competitors in cardboard boat regattas have been taken down by paddles or oars that were made of cardboard and not waterproofed. In Kirksville’s race, you can use standard paddles or oars, but if you’re making yours from cardboard, be sure to paint them as well.

Add design elements

Once you’ve completed your cardboard boat, it’s time get creative. Decoration is a major part of any cardboard boat race, with participants showing off innovation ideas for what they can transform their cardboard boats into.

Harden said previous years’ races have included whimsical designs patterned after animals or pirate ships. Other designs that have turned up in cardboard boat regattas include school buses, planes, bananas and even the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile.

Awards will be given out at the event for most original design, most innovate construction and best decoration. And if you can’t win a race or a design contest, there’s another award that might be perfect for you — the “Titanic Award,” for the most entertaining sinking.