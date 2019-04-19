The Lake Region State College art students and head art instructor, Deborah Carlson, will be presenting an art show April 18 through May 3, 2019.

Student art work along with pieces owned by the college that are normally displayed in the facility’s hallways will be on display in the LRSC Paul Hoghaug Library/Learning Commons area. A reception will be held May 1 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. where students will be present to describe and talk about their art. “The reception is open to the public. We’d love to have residents come and see the work students created over the academic year,” Carlson said.

This is also your chance to own an original work of art as some of the pieces on display will also be for sale. For more information on the art show, call 662-1600. For more photos of LRSC art on display, go to pages 2 and 5 inside.