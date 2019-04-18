Dr. Steven Shirley, president of Minot State University, had some wisdom and advice to share with the students attending the Honor Recognition Day luncheon held Tuesday at LRSC.

Shirley encouraged the students to take pride in what they have accomplished, to celebrate with friends, supporters and family and to be thankful and grateful to those who have helped along the way. It’s a message that even those listening who are not seniors in high school need to be reminded of. He admonished everyone to start sowing the seeds of giving back, like the members of the service groups sponsoring the luncheon; Kiwanis and Rotary. He outlined a few things that none of us can succeed without: •Be honest •Be persistent •Take a few chances, stretch yourself •Hear and respect other view points •Consider studying abroad •Work on communication skills (put your devices down once in a while) •Be respectful and courteous, “please” and “thank you” go a long way And most important of all . . . •Be yourself!

They came from around the region, they are students with the highest honors from Devils Lake High School, Edmore High School, Four Winds High School, Leeds High School, Maddock High School, Minnewaukan High School and Warwick High School.

At DLHS, Principal Ryan Hanson explained, they don’t have valedictorian or salutatorian, instead they honored nine students who all had maintained a GPA of 3.95 or above throughout their high school years. Attending the ceremony were Sydney Steffen and Taylor Windjue. Bethany Belleque, Gina Burtness, Tommy Clouse, Abby Heilman, Chiara Olson, Breonna Rance and Kyleigh Toso were unable to attend.

For Edmore, Sara Hodek and Kaylee Linstad were both honored.

For Four Winds, Harley WalkingEagle, valedictorian, and Jasmine Lohnes, salutatorian were honored.

For Leeds, Callie Lawrence, valedictorian, plus Evan Follman and Keaton Nelson, co-salutatorians, were honored.

For Maddock, Anthony Mahler, valedictorian, and Connor Arnold, salutatorian, were honored.

Minnewaukan’s Misty Keo, valedictorian, and Darsie Longie, salutatorian, were honored.

Warwick’s Madison Leaf, valedictorian and Shanae Jetty, salutatorian were honored, although Jetty was not able to attend the luncheon.

Each student recognized received a framed certificate, a silver water bottle with the logos of the sponsoring service clubs (Rotary and Kiwanis) plus their name and honor (honor student, valedictorian or salutatorian) and a key chain. The luncheon, sponsored by the Devils Lake Kiwanis and Rotary clubs has been celebrating the best of the best since 1993.