Local youth organizations can earn up to $1,000 through a unique fundraising opportunity sponsored by U.S. Cellular.

The Community Connections program provides youth groups with scholarship support to pay for expenses such as travel, equipment and uniforms. Since launching the program in 2015, U.S. Cellular has awarded more than $1.3 million to groups including sports teams, STEM programs, marching bands and dance squads.

Groups who participate in the fundraiser have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities such as following U.S. Cellular on social media, watching a video or answering a short survey. Each group can earn up to $1,000 and the money goes directly on the organization.

Academic and athletic groups composed of kids and teens up to 12th grade can sign up at uscellular.com/communityconnections.