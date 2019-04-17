Cable ONE has announced that it will be rebranding with a new name beginning in the summer of 2019. The company will now be known as Sparklight.

The company, which provides cable and Internet services, said in a press release that the new name reflects “the company’s transformation from its origins as a traditional cable company to a full-service provider that seamlessly connects customers to the things they care about.”

The company has also recently streamlined its residential Internet service plans, offering faster speeds and the ability to include unlimited data on any plan.

“We are very excited for this evolution to our new brand and the next chapter in our story,” Cable ONE President and CEO Julie Laulis said. “Over the past several years we have evolved and our new brand will better convey who we are and what we stand for — a company committed to providing our communities with connectivity that enriches their world.”