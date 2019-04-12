Acceptance to the United States Military Academy at West Point is an impressive achievement in itself; the elite military college has an acceptance rate of approximately 10 percent and applicants must receive a nomination from an elected official, typically their U.S. representative or senator.

Kirksville High School graduate and West Point Cadet Parker Petersen did not stop there, however. Petersen is leading a team of fellow students Friday in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, which tests participants on a wide variety of skills they might be called upon to use in combat.

The competition began in 1967 as a partnership between British and American military academies. In addition to West Point companies, competitors this year will include the Naval, Air Force, and Cost Guard Academies, Royal Officers’ Training Corps programs and militaries of U.S. allies, including countries like Australia, Denmark and Mexico.

Each squad is required to perform a series of military tasks along a course which takes approximately four hours to complete. Participants haul heavy loads of gear along the route and pause to complete tasks like combat swimming, rifle marksmanship, obstacle courses and more.

Petersen said in addition to a test of physical strength and skill, the competition is also a test of teamwork.

“We’ll have to work together to get our team across the finish line,” Petersen said.

The West Point teams, each with 13 members from the same cadet company, have trained throughout the academic year for the competition.

As the leader of his cadet company, Petersen is in charge of organizing training for the team and will also take the lead in making decisions for them during the competition. Petersen said he expects his team to perform well during the event.

“Our team is composed of people that have great attitudes and have great motivation,” Petersen said.

Petersen is from a military family and said his family moved around often before settling in Kirksville, where he attended all four years of high school. Through high school, he said, his goal was to apply to West Point.

When he graduates from the academy in 2020, he will be commissioned as an Army officer and hopes to go into the logistics branch.

Petersen said the Sandhurst Competition exemplifies the opportunities for leadership and self-improvement West Point students have access to.

“I would encourage people from the Kirksville area and from Missouri to apply and pursue becoming Army officers because of the great life path that it is,” Petersen said.