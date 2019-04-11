The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at the venue.

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at The Venue, a new event center owned by Lenny and Lisa Anderson. The Venue is located at 923 Waples St., and is available to rent for meetings, weddings, memorial services, birthday parties, baby showers and more. The Anderson’s also own an adjoining lot and as weather allows are preparing to add more overflow parking. After purchasing the building, which used to be the Seventh Day Adventist Church they remodeled, removing walls and added a variety of updates.