Led by medalist Adam Forrest with a score of 80 the Paris varsity boys golf team won the Moberly Tournament on Tuesday according to the Paris R-II Facebook page.

Placing second for the Coyotes was Chris Ebbesmeyer, who also shot an 80, and Konnor Heitmeyer was fifth with an 87. Paris is at the Centralia Tournament on Monday. Tee time is 9:00 a.m.