Northeast Missouri Area Health Education Centers, better known as NEMO AHEC, celebrated 30 years of working to improve health care in the region with an open house event last week.

NEMO AHEC serves 21 counties in northeast Missouri with a mission of improving access to quality health care. It works toward this goal by supporting interested students and connecting them to health care careers, and connecting health care professionals to rural and underserved areas in Missouri.

“We have several student programs, so we get students that are young and curious, and we get them interested in health careers and invested in their communities,” Laura Wallace, NEMO AHEC health education specialist, said. “So when they go off to college and learn these wonderful things, they want to come back and serve the communities they grew up in.”

NEMO AHEC provides support to high school clubs that focus on health care careers, and is a destination for resources for those students. It organizes the popular summer “MASH Camp” in which students are immersed in various aspects of health care professions, and also works with graduate and undergraduate students who are approaching graduation.

In the community, NEMO AHEC hosts health fairs that connect citizens to free health screenings, focusing on preventative and primary care.

NEMO AHEC Director Robin Worthington hoped the open house event would help the community better understand the range of services offered through the local office.

“Hopefully we can get people in the door, see our displays and find out a little bit more about what we do, our programs and see if anyone is interested in our programs,” she said. For more information, visit www.nemoahec.org.