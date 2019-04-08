Charles “Thomas” Scott moved to Chillicothe in 1877, after serving in the Civil War. He was a religious, family man and a member of the Bethel A.M.E. Church. He was also a musician and preacher.

Michelle Brooks will be discussing the Civil War soldiers of the 62nd U.S. Colored Troop, several of whom were from Livingston County, tonight for the Grand River Museum’s quarterly dinner at the Elks at 410 Harvester Road; the dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. with the program starting about 7:15 p.m..

Brooks has been researching the soldiers of the 62nd USCT for nearly four years. She has uncovered many details about their lives before, during, and after the war. She also discovered there were several of these soldiers buried without gravestones in Jefferson City. That has since been remedied, thanks, in part, to her work. Seeing her research used to help honor forgotten veterans is one of the greatest accomplishments in Brooks’ career.

Brooks was the editor of the California Democrat weekly newspaper but has recently begun working for the Missouri State Archives. Previously, she was a feature reporter for the Jefferson City News Tribune for 18 years, winning more than 70 awards and acknowledgements. She also has written for the Monroe City News, Daily Dunklin Democrat, Current Local, the Carthage Press and the Central Methodist Collegian.

One of Brooks’ favorite accomplishments was writing a series of stories highlighting more than 100 properties named as City Landmarks by the Jefferson City Historic Preservation Commission, which awarded her with the Gregory Stockard Distinguished Service Award in 2014; and the Cole County Historical Society honored her with its Hope Award in 2017.

Brooks continues to research the stories of the 62nd USCT in the hopes of publishing a book. She would also like to complete the same in-depth look into the lives of the 65th USCT. In the meantime, she enjoys sharing the soldiers’ stories with organizations, such as the Grand River Museum.

For more information on this program or to register for the dinner portion, please contact Pam Clingerman, Curator at the Grand River Museum, at 660-646-1341.