Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that Missouri Ozarks Community Actions, Inc. (MOCA) has been drawn as the 2019 Route 66 Challenge charity. Missouri Ozarks Community Actions, Inc. (MOCA) will receive a $150 check from the Chamber, presented at the finish line by the winning team. The charity was randomly selected by a drawing held at the January luncheon.

The Missouri Ozarks Community Action empowers our community, families, and agency, change lives and inspire hope. MOCA Program Guidelines offer several programs in the counties of Camden, Crawford, Gasconade, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Phelps, and Pulaski. Programs are funded by public and private sources whose eligibility requirements for assistance are primarily based on the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Programs may also require income information to determine eligibility for assistance. Programs include community services, Head Start, Section 8 Housing, Heating Assistance, and Weatherization Program.

Get Involved - Community Action helps people and changes lives. If you would like to be a part of this movement and make a difference in your community please give us a call at 573 765 3263. It could be the most rewarding call of your life.

Governance: MOCA Board of Directors is a Tri-Partite Board: One-third is composed of elected public officials (or their appointed representatives), One third private interest groups, and One-Third low-income representatives.

To learn more about Missouri Ozarks Community Action visit their website at http://www.mocaonline.org/index.html.

The Route 66 Challenge will be help on October 12th and is sponsored by Sonic Drive. For more information visit www.route66challenge.com or call 573-336-5121.