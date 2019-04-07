The Phelps Health Mission Possible group is seeking donations of travel size hygiene items to benefit local school children in need.

The Spring Into Clean Hygiene Drive will take place from April 10 through May 22, 2019. Phelps Health employees, along with local businesses, organizations and community members, are invited to drop off new hygiene items outside of the Phelps Health Cafeteria from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: April 10, April 17, April 24, May 1, May 8, May 25 and May 22.

Suggested travel size personal hygiene items that will be accepted include the following: shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, deodorant, lotion, tissues, lip balm, hand sanitizer, body wash, feminine products, combs, brushes and wet wipes.

Donated items will be delivered to area schools in Cuba, Dixon, Edgar Springs, Newburg, Rolla, Salem, St. James, Vienna and Waynesville.

The Mission Possible organization is made up of Phelps Health employees who offer their time and talents to make a positive impact on patients, employees and the community.

For more information about this collection, contact Tracy Limmer at tlimmer@phelpshealth.org or (573) 458-7759 or Crystal Lorah atclorah@phelpshealth.org or (573) 458-7947.