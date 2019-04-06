Student volunteers from Truman State University will begin installing stormwater inlet medallions across Kirksville to remind residents that dumping is not allowed in the municipal stormwater system.

The blue metal medallions are three inches in diameter and are embossed with the words “No dumping — only rain in the drain.” They are intended serve as a reminder that what goes into the municipal stormwater system ends up in the drinking water supply. The project was funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Source Water Protection Program.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at (660) 627-1272.