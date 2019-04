Jeffrey A. Taylor, 41, of Centralia, died Monday, April 1, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5th at 1:00 p.m. at Church of God Holiness, 1215 W. Boulevard, Mexico, MO.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 - 1:00 at the church.

Condolences at arnoldfh.com.