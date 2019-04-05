Events this month at the North Independence branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 317 West U.S. 24, 816-252-0950.

Hours:

• Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 a.m.

• Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is required for most events. Go to www.mymcpl.org/events.

Tax help for seniors (free from AARP): 9 a.m. weekdays through April 12. AARP Tax-Aide representatives will assist seniors with moderate to low incomes with tax questions and tax return preparation. No farm returns or rental properties, please. Time listed indicates starting time of appointments. Please contact branch for registration.

Storytime for Families: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, April 17 and 24, 10 a.m. Thursdays, April 4, 18 and 15, and 10 a.m. Fridays, April 5, 19, 26. Share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Designed for families of all ages. Registration is required.

ELL/ESL classes for adults: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

This group-friendly approach toward the mastery of English includes lessons recognizing three distinct areas of communication: conversational, academic, and professional. Conversations in each area focus on emergency, day to day, and special occurrences. Participants will learn through group, paired, and individual activities. Each session last 90 minutes. Registration is required.

Las clases para adultos comenzará en agosto y se reunirán dos veces a la semana por seis semanas Las lecciones ayudaran a mejorar su ingles en lugares sociales, la escuela y su trabajo. Aprenda a cómo comunicarse durante casos de emergencia y durante su rutina diaria. Las clases durarán por 90 minutos y serán guiadas por instructores profesionales.

Book group: 2 p.m. April 9, 7 p.m. April 15 and 22. Meet like-minded people, enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books. Call or visit a branch to find out what they are reading next. Unless otherwise noted, the book groups are geared toward adults. Registration is required.

Everyday self-defense techniques: 7 p.m. April 16. Learn tactics most everyone can use at a moment’s notice, including hit-and-run escapes and pressure points. Registration is required.

Food truck workshop: 10 a.m. April 14 at the Ennovation Center, 201 N. Forest Ave, Independence. A six-hour workshop, led by Brandon Simpson, owner of Jazzy B’s food truck, Kim Niebaum of CoffeeCake KC, and Xander Winkel of the Ennovation Center, will walk you through the steps of opening your own food truck business. Learn about health departments, truck build out, branding, advertising and financial statements. Registration is required.

Homeschool network night: 6 p.m. April 4. Get together with area homeschool families to learn about new resources at the library and within your community. Registration is required.

Instagram: 2 p.m. April 8. Instagram is a social media app that allows you to share your photos with friends online. Learn how to share photos with the app as well as use its filters and other editing features to make your photos unique. Registration is required.

Iranian (Persian) Culture and Civilization: 7 p.m. April 8. Discover the people, culture and history of Iran and learn more about their Persian heritage. Join the discussion after the presentation. Registration is required.

The Book Stops Here Presidential Book Group: 2 p.m. April 11. Doug Richardson, chief of interpretation and visitors services at the Harry S Truman National Historic site, leads an exploration into the lives of the American presidents, their influence on history, and the events of their times. Registration is required.

Yoga for Athletes: 3 p.m. April 20. Learn to create an activity-specific dynamic warmup for training, competition and recovery using principles of Yin Yoga and proper breathing techniques. Participants must be at least 16 years of age. Registration is required.

Homeschoolers at the Library: 2 p.m. April 5. Enrichment programs geared toward homeschool families. Participants will explore a variety of topics with an emphasis on using library resources to satisfy their curiosities. Contact a host branch for details. Ages 7 and up. Registration is required.

Kid Reads: 2 p.m. April 19. Read it; love it; share it. Experience a book like never before. Ages 6 and up. Registration is required.

Kids Create: 6 p.m. April 11. Spark your imagination and express yourself through art and craft activities. Ages 6 and up. Registration is required.

Kids Lab: 6 p.m. April 25. Discover how you can bring science and technology to life. Ages 6 and up. Registration is required.

Play and Learn Time: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, April 16, 23 and 30, and 10 a.m. Saturdays, April 6 and 20. A preschool playtime designed to stimulate young minds and strengthen early literacy skills. Stimulating and fun activities as well as the opportunity to meet other preschoolers and their parents. The open playtime allows you to come and go as your schedule permits. Ages 3 and up.

Read to a Pet: 3 p.m. April 27. Sit down and read to some very good listeners – Pet Partners registered therapy pets. These special animals will be available for 10-minute sessions to help children improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Space is limited. Check with your local branch for more information. Ages 3 and up. Registration is required.

STEAM-Powered Program: 3 p.m. April 13. Get geared up for a variety of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics-centered activities. These programs are designed with 8- through 14-year-olds in mind. Count on a skill-building good time! Ages 8 and up. Registration is required.

STEAM-Powered Program: Mad Science Codes with LEGO Mindstorm: 6 p.m. April 25. Get geared up for a variety of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics-centered activities. These programs are designed with 8- through 14-year-olds in mind. Ages 10 and up. Registration is required.

Teens at the Library: 6 p.m. April 18. It’s your time to hang at the library. Discover what we’ve planned just for you. Registration is required.