A Missouri House bill aimed at limiting which government agencies have inspection rights for animal farming operations was passed out of committee and is a step closer to moving on to the state Senate.

A hearing on the bill sponsored by State. Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, was held March 27, and an executive session vote of the House Agriculture Policy Committee was held Wednesday, approving the bill to move out of committee with a do pass motion for a third reading and perfection on the House floor. After that process, it will move over to the Senate.

Haden said he was given an option to fast track his bill, and he's still debating whether to take that option. "I guess, right now, we do not have that plan, put it that way," he said. "Tomorrow may be different."

The bill stipulates which agencies would have explicit inspection authority for dairy, egg, livestock, poultry, and dog breeding operations. The language of the bill initially limited inspecting agencies to the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. An amendment to the bill will add the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, along with state or federal agencies that already had an inspection authority through established regulations or statutes, Haden said. Organizations like the Food and Drug Administration for antibiotic violations and the Environmental Protection Agency, for pesticides or other chemicals that get on animals would have inspection authority, he said.

The Missouri General Assembly session wraps May 17, so it will be a sprint to get Haden's bill to Gov. Mike Parson's desk. Even if the bill doesn't make it to the governor's desk on its own, its language could be included in other bills, such as an agriculture omnibus bill, Haden said.

There are many avenues it could take, said Missouri Rural Crisis Center Rural Organizer Brian Smith. The center is opposed to the bill as long as it does not include county-level health ordinances, from county commissions or county health departments, as permitted inspection entities.

"We are getting into the season where floor amendments and omnibus bills start to get created," Smith said. "We're just going to have to monitor it closely and see what changes it goes through, and if it makes it out of the House, then what happens over in the Senate."

Another agency would be the Missouri State Milk Board under the state's agriculture department auspices. As for county-level health ordinances, that addition is not as clear. Discussion on those ordinances during the hearing related to concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. A separate Senate bill would nullify county health ordinances relating to agriculture if they are more stringent or inconsistent with existing state law.

"Here's a question that's going to be unanswered: Do the health ordinances have statutory (authority) that they can do those inspections?” Haden said about his bill, adding counties could contract through the agriculture department, for example, to perform inspections.

This contracting ability isn't clear cut, though, and it is not something he's seen practiced, Smith said.

"If (the counties) did that, DNR would have to be looking at it through the eyes of their health ordinance and not just the state standards," he said. "Counties enact health ordinances to put those additional protections in place where the DNR standards fall short."

The process for state agency contracting is not clear at this time, Smith said, because the suggestion was offered for the first time at the March 27 hearing.