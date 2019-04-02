A Macon man whose trial was held in Kirksville after a change of venue was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Ray Holt was convicted in the death of Macon resident Ryan Perkins, which occurred in Macon in October of 2016. He will be sentenced May 21 at the Adair County Courthouse and faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

In a press release, Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office praised the work of the City of Macon Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the crime. Schmitt’s office assisted Macon County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Meisner in trying the case.

Investigators presented evidence that the murder was motivated by Holt’s discovery that Perkins was having an affair with his wife. The medical examiner testified that Perkins was stabbed three times in the chest and had defensive wounds on his hands.

Perkins, 34, served in the United States Navy in Afghanistan and Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.