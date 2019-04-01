Press release for March 30, 2019

3:38 a.m., Officers responded to 2799 N. Washington St., for a disturbance. Officers were able to calm the patient.

7:27 a.m., Officers responded to 220 W. Business 36 Highway for a private property accident. Those involved exchanged information due to the minor damage. No report was needed.

2:25 p.m.., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Clay Street for a verbal disturbance. Officers were able to resolve the issue peacefully.

7:32 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of McVey for a noise disturbance. Officers could not locate any loud music coming from the area.

10:05 p.m. Officers responded to the 300 block of W. Business 36 Highway for an assault. Officers arrested a white female for assault 2nd degree. She was transported to the Daviess DeKalb Jail were she was placed on a 24 hour hold.

10:41 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Clay Street for a drug offence. Officers arrested a subject for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

On March 30 the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 74 calls for service.

Press release for March 29, 2019

9:37 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Mitchell Ave. for a narcotics device found in the roadway. Officers collected the device and destroyed it.

11:00 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 65 Hwy. and State Hwy 190 to check on a pedestrian. She was given a ride to her residence by officers.

7:14 pm, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Locust Street to explain how to obtain an ex-parte order of protection.

9:24 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of East Second Street to assist medical with a subject that had electrocuted himself.

9:33 p.m., Officers attempted to serve several warrants around the city. No one has been located at this time.

On March 29, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 99 calls for service.