Adair County’s Municipal Election is coming up on April 2, with issues on the ballot including the creation of a new fire protection district, a fee to fund the county’s E-911 Center and eight candidates competing for three seats on the Kirksville City Council. For this week’s Express Eight, we spoke with Adair County Clerk Sandy Collop on what her office is doing to prepare for the election and what voters should know before heading to the polls.

What does the County Clerk’s office do to prepare for an election?

An election starts many, many weeks before it actually occurs. First of all, this is a Municipal Election, so people started filing for candidacy before the end of the year. Then we took the entity’s filing and we do the certification to put it on the ballot. Then the ballot is printed, and we’re ready to go.

We publish in the paper the last day to register to vote, the first day absentee voting starts, which is always six weeks before the election, and then we will put the full ballot in the paper two weeks before the election and also one week before the election.

Of course, we are right in the middle of absentee voting right now, so people can come up and absentee vote here at the courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The day before the election, we’re open until 5 p.m. for absentee voting. Then after that, people will have to go to their polling places in order to vote.

We’re always open the Saturday before an election from 8 a.m. to noon for absentee voting. The other thing we do that day is finish up getting all of our things ready, meaning the machines, the paperwork, getting our ballots all situated. Then we have supply boxes that we send out for the poll workers. The voting machines are packed up and ready to go with the ballots, and then they are delivered to their locations the day before, and they have to do that because they open at 6 in the morning. Of course, they’re all in secured locations and the machines are locked, and the poll workers have keys to the locations and the machines.

Are there other ways to vote absentee?

People that want to absentee vote by mail, we prepare those and mail those out. Then we have people on a permanent list, who are unable to get out of their home in order to vote, so we notify them by mail. Then if they want to vote in this election, they indicate that on a piece of paper and send it back to us and we send their ballot out.

Some people think that their absentee ballots don’t count, and they do. Actually, the very first thing they count is the absentee ballots.

What is your process for making sure voting equipment works?

We always have to have a representative of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. What they’re doing is they’re checking that the machine is counting properly. We get the ballots from the vendor, what’s called a test desk, and run the results from that test deck through each machine and make sure that it coincides with the results that the vendors give us. That is all performed by the judges from each party.

What do poll workers do to prepare for their jobs on election day?

Next week, we’re going to have poll worker training, because we’re required to give a refresher to people that are seasoned poll workers, or we give new instructions to new poll workers. We’re always wanting new poll workers. We always love to have returning poll workers, but it doesn’t always fit into their schedule or they might be under the weather or something like that. So we always like to have a nice list of poll workers that we can fall back on in case we need to.

What is the procedure for tabulating the results?

Once the poll workers come back, we give them a number so we process them in the order in which they reached the courthouse. Then the judges come in. Here in the office, once everything is checked, the information is brought back here. It’s a matter of just putting the information in the machine, it tabulates it for you. Of course, that’s monitored and we’ve got a Republican judge and a Democratic judge.

Are there ways to predict how big the turnout will be for an election?

Well, past trends, plus there’s a lot of really interesting issues on the ballot this time. We are hoping that will drive a lot of people to vote. April, I always say, is the most important election as far as the community is concerned, because the people that you elect like for City Council, those effect the people here more directly. And unfortunately sometimes they’re the least attended.

What should people bring with them to their polling place?

They need to have some sort of identification. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a photo ID. A lot of people like to bring their driver’s license because it’s real easy, they always have that on them. Of course voter registration is great as well, a current utility bill, state-issued ID, a passport. The poll worker will verify your address when you get there to make sure you haven’t moved. If you have, then we might need to send you to another polling area, We try to make it as easy as possible.