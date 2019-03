Students receive Superstar awards for the month of February.

Each prize winner receives a gift certificate:

— Rosalia Meusch is the winner of the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Sarah Young is the winner of the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3/Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— John Sutton is the winner of the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Paige Gibbs is the winner of the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Imari Pelfrey is the winner of the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.

Full list of February Superstar Bulldogs:

ALQEHS, DEEMA

ALZAHRANI, AMAL

ARROYO, JEFFREY

BARTLETT, CHRISTOPHER

BATES, MICHAEL

BELL, CODY

BRAND, KATHRYN

BRASHEAR, BRANDON

CAMPBELL, SAVANNAH

CHAN, SZE MING

COOK, LORENA

CORLEY, TANIYA

ELDER, JACE

ELLIOTT, JADEN

EMORY, THOMAS

FENNELL, ZACHARY

FLOYD, EMMA

FRYER, HANNAH

GIBBS, PAIGE

GIBFRIED, EDEN

HARRIS, ALEXIS

HILL, HUNTER

HOCAOGLU, YAGMUR

ISIK, VERONICA

JOYCE, CONNOR

KAELIN, ELIZABETH

KAMPER, LAURYN

KELLEY, COURTNEY

KEYS, ATHENA

KING, CHEYANNE

KOSTI, ANGELINA

LABOYTEAUX, AIDEN

LAMORA, CONNOR

LASHLEY, JOHN

LAWING, RICHARD

LEE, TENAUJAH

LIBHART, CARLI

LOUGHRIDGE, SHANNA

LUCAS, MADISON

LUEBBERT, LEXI

MEUSCH, ROSALIA

MILLER, JUSTIN

MOATS, MALLORY

MORRIS, JOSHUA

MURDOCK, NOAH

MYERS, SKYLER

O'CONNOR, BRYCE

OSBORN, FAITH

PELFREY, IMARI

PHENIX, CARMEN

POLK, HAYDEN

POTTER, ALLIE

RACKHAM, IVORY

RATCLIFF, AARON

RAY, MALACHI

REIS, JOANA

RODGERS, ELLIE

RODGERS, EMMA

SCHMIDT, GAVEN

SHEFFEL, EZRA

SPENCER, SIERRA

STACY, CHASE

SUTTON, JOHN

VAN HOOSE, THOMAS

VARNER, WYATT

VENABLE, TRISTAN

VERRET, PHADRA

WHITESIDES, MAX

WICK, JAMES

WILLY, DAVID

WILSON, CASEY

WILSON, SARAH

YANG, ANGELA

YELTON, SEAN

YOUNG, SARAH