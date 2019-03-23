For the last nine months, I have been publicly expressing my concern about the loss of highly skilled and experienced Columbia line workers to other utilities. My concern is based on my almost 36-year career working for the electric utility.

At this point, I have to say that my “concern” has changed to “alarm” at the lack of action or expressed concern by the Columbia City Council. The council was first notified about the issue a year ago when the the Water & Light Advisory Board sent them a letter. I, along with four other retirees, didn’t go to a council meeting until June because we thought the council might listen to an “advisory” board.

Simply stated, there are only half of the number of trained workers maintaining our electric system that were on staff during the major wind event outage which occurred in July 2014. The workers that left stated clearly on their resignation forms; “leaving for better pay.” I certainly don’t blame the workers that left. They needed to make decisions that were best for their families and turning down $15,000 to $20,000 more per year doesn’t seem like a good decision.

In addition to the immediate problem of making an already dangerous job more dangerous for the remaining limited number of trained personnel, the long-term impact on the utility from the loss of experience workers will create a huge problem for future succession coverage.

Yet, the city council twiddles their thumbs and waits for a “report” that will make it clear what they need to do.

At the same time, the city council ignores two reports that were completed in July 2018 that should also be “alarming”.

Electric reliability requires design that allows loads to be transferred during emergencies. One report (Quanta Report, page 10) shows that five of the nine electric system substations exceed design specifications during peak hours. The most overloaded substation (160 percent) is the Perche Creek substation that feeds a large part of southwest Columbia. Recently, the city council approved another large development (Westbury Village) that will connect to the Perche Creek substation.

The other report is the Burns & McDonnell report on the Option E transmission line route. What it shows is that Option E would cost, at least, $10 million more than the original voter approved Option A, while outlining multiple issues that could increase the Option E cost.

A third document, that should also alarm ratepayers, is an annual filing on the electric transmission system impact on the “bulk electric grid”. In multiple places the “solution” to protect the grid is to “reduce load,” a much less alarming term than blackouts, which customers would see.

Meanwhile, the city council has had no public discussion to address the content of these reports and appear to be willing to wait another year for another study, except they have shown that they are willing to approve more development on an already overload electric system.

Jim Windsor worked for the Columbia Water & Light Department for almost 36 years. He retired in March 2018 as assistant director of utilities.