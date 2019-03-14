Kirksville City Manager Mari Macomber met with the Adair County Commission Wednesday to discuss how the two entities could improve their communications and collaboration.

Macomber said the county and city governments should be making sure to exchange information about projects that can affect both jurisdictions. For example, she said, the county should be informed when the city is considering approving a new subdivision.

“I think we can both do a better job of how we communicate,” Macomber said.

Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan said in the future, the Commission and city government should consider each other’s interests in their decision-making processes.

“I think one reason we’re having this meeting is just to get everything on the table,” Shahan said. “I think it’s been, ‘If it’s not good for us, we’re not going to do it,’ but moving forward I think we need to really look at everything and honor agreements.”

Commissioner Bill King said the city and county governments can do a better job of understanding the restrictions on each others’ ability to set policy and make decisions.

“I think people don’t understand that we’ve got restrictions and that needs to be explained better, that we can’t do this and this is why,” King said.

Macomber said government officials should remember that conflicts about policy are not personal.

“I think we’ve gotten our feelings hurt at times,” Macomber said. “When I say it’s not personal, sometimes it becomes personal after you’ve dealt with it, but at the end of the day I have to set my personal feelings aside.”

Macomber spoke with the Commissioners about the city government’s concerns that some areas of land in the city are zoned for agricultural purposes that are not actually used for agriculture.

“Knowing what your requirements are and knowing what our requirements are I think would be helpful, because there might be some things we can’t do that you can,” she said.

Another topic discussed was economic development. County Commissioners have in the past criticized the city’s decisions to grant tax abatements to business in order to provide an incentive for them to come to or stay in Kirksville, saying it decreases the county’s tax base.

Macomber said the city intends to keep using tax incentives when they provide economic benefit and that she hopes the two governments can agree on which businesses would be good fits for the area.

“We want to make sure when there’s a good project, that we’re all on the same page that it’s a good project,” Macomber said.

Shahan said a change to how property taxes are collected in Missouri will affect both the city and the county. Called the occupancy tax, the new state requirement would mean occupants of a newly constructed home would begin paying property tax when they move in rather than at the entire of the current year.

Other topics the Commissioners said the city and county could communicate more closely on included making sure the appropriate officials are appointed to spots on commissions and that agreements made by previous officials are being maintained or revised properly.

Macomber and Shahan both said they were uncertain how the new rule would affect local residents and whether it would generate much new revenue in the area, but planned to meet with state officials to discuss it further.

Shahan said the County Commission looks forward to working more closely with the city government and plans to meet with the City Council when it is reorganized after the April municipal election.

“At the end of the day, we all realize that we’re in this together,” Macomber said. “If you do good, we do good, and if we do good, it should be good for you.”