The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking Missourians to take an online survey to gauge public input on acreage requirements for free landowner huntings privileges.

Information gathered through the survey will be used by MDC as it considers whether to change the requirements for landowners to receive free deer and turkey hunting permits and free small-game hunting and trapping privileges.

MDC currently issues free landowner permits for deer and turkey hunting to qualifying Missouri landowners with at least five acres of land and members of their immediate households. In addition, these individuals are not required to have permits to hunt or trap small game on their properties.

MDC is continuing changing this requirement as land use patterns and wildlife populations have changed since the program was established. On its website, MDC said a healthy deer density in Missouri equates to about one deer for every 20-25 acres and that five acres is not a significant amount of space to impact small-game populations.

MDC also said 34 percent of individuals holding free landowner permits were found not to actually qualify.

Missouri residents can provide feedback through March 18 at mdc.mo.gov/landownerinput.