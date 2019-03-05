High Hope Employment Services may be expanding its Kirksville services with help from the city government.

High Hope Executive Director Andrea Rowland spoke at the City Council’s Monday study session to ask for the city’s help applying for a Community Development Block Grant in order to purchase the building across the street from High Hope’s current location. Only governments can apply for the state grant program.

High Hope, a nonprofit based in Milan, Mo. helps individuals with disabilities find work through services like job searching, building resumes and interview skills, and on-the-job coaching. The goal is to provide people with disabilities the opportunity to interact with their communities while earning at least minimum wage.

The organization provides supportive employment to individuals who need full-time help at work through its own businesses, including cleaning crews, a thrift store in Milan and a recycling center in Kirksville.

Rowland said High Hope’s Kirksville operations have expanded beyond its current facilities and there is now a waiting list for its services. Purchasing the 17,000 square foot building would allow the agency to provide more jobs both for people with disabilities and the general public.

“We have the opportunity to bring more business to Kirksville, provide more individuals with disabilities with meaningful jobs, and expand the recycling services that we can provide in the Kirksville area,” Rowland said.

If approved for the grant, High Hope could be awarded up to $350,000 toward the cost of purchasing the building.

City Council members said they were agreeable to city staff working with High Hope to complete the grant application.

Also at the study session, Mayor Chuck Long presented members of the NEMO Heart Health board with a $12,000 check toward the organization’s efforts to maintain and replace automated external defibrillators in the Kirksville area.

During the Council’s regular meeting, it approved an agreement between the Kirksville Downtown Improvement Committee and the nonprofit Missouri Main Street, allowing KDIC to participate in the “My Community Matters” initiative.

Missouri Main Street works with communities around the state to promote and improve historic downtown districts. Kirksville was chosen as one of 10 partner communities to participate in the My Community Matters program, which is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The grant will provide KDIC with additional training on “visioning, market analysis, board training, sustainable design practices, micro enterprise development, and entrepreneurship,” according to a Missouri Main Street press release. KDIC could also be chosen for funding to employ an executive director.

In other business, the Council approved a request to vacate the public right-of-way on W. Porter Street, meaning the city will give up its right to use land along the street for transportation or utilities and it will become part of the adjoining privately owned parcels of land.

City Engineer Len Kollars said the vacation of the right-of-way was requested by the property owners on the street. He said the street is not well-connected to other city roads, is not used by utilities or emergency vehicles and has long been maintained by the property owners.

A motion to extend the city’s Water Tower Agreement with Benton and Associations to include inspection services for the tower was also approved.

The Council approved the purchase of several new pieces of equipment for city departments as well. Those included a 2019 Ford Ranger pickup from Lovegreen Ford for use by the Wastewater Treatment Plant, a Sutphen Monarch custom fire truck for the Kirksville Fire Department and a new generator for City Hall.