Kirksville public schools performed well on state metrics of school achievement during the 2017-2018 school year, receiving 91.9 percent of possible points in an assessment measuring academic achievement, achievement by student subgroups, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rates.

Julie Esquivel, the district’s curriculum coordinator, presented an annual performance report at the Wednesday meeting of the Kirksville R-III Board of Education. Esquivel shared the district’s performance numbers as evaluated by the Missouri State Improvement Program, which measures whether the district is meeting statewide goals.

Esquivel said the report was later than usual this year due to changes in state assessments.

“There are a lot of moving parts to all of these numbers,” Esquivel said. “The state takes all of our hard work and everything that we do and boils it down to a number that means what? We’re trying to figure that out. We know there’s a lot more that goes into it than a two-and-a-half point gain on the state this year.”

Academic achievement is calculated based on students’ performance in standardized testing. Students were evaluated on math and English standardized testing in third grade, eighth grade and in high school, and in social studies as high school seniors. Students took field tests in science that year, which were not included in district scores.

The district earned 35.4 out of a potential 40 points for overall academic achievement, 7.4 out of a potential 10 points for subgroup achievement, 27.5 out of a potential 30 points for college and career readiness, 10 out of 10 points for attendance and 30 out of 30 points for its graduation rates. The district’s total score of 91.9 percent was a slight drop from 92.5 percent the previous year.

Kirksville students scored above the state average in English and social studies, but slightly below the average on math.

Esquivel said the district has switched from testing freshmen on government knowledge to testing seniors and gone from falling below state benchmarks to exceeding them. Districts are allowed to administer the test any time during high school.

The district’s data showed that students in elementary and middle school were performing below the state average on math, but high school students were exceeding it.

Levels of math proficiency this year were low around the state; 42 percent of Missouri students and 38.6 percent of Kirksville students scored as grade-level proficient.

“That’s definitely an amphitheater for us to take a look at what’s going on and what we can do to address that,” Esquivel said.

She said the district is starting to regain ground in math after falling behind the state over the last several years.

“Knowing the work that we’ve been doing in math, that’s really a positive early sign, and this year will really help us,” Esquivel said. “We are pleased to see that and I’m just anxious to see how this year improves.”

Board members expressed concerns about the low math scores.

“We need to be introspective and say, ‘Where did we falter?’” Board member Dr. Jeremy Houser said.

Esquivel said it was hard to use the state data for that purpose because it does not tell districts in what precise areas they are falling short, or why.

“We can’t use this to drill down. It gives us a baseline to start with,” Esquivel said.

Esquivel said trends in state assessments helped identify math as a problem area for the district, but assessments written by teachers or provided along with curriculum materials have been important in identifying where and why they fall short. The district used those metrics to identify curriculum that would be a good match for students’ needs.

The district’s approach, Esquivel said, has been to focus on the fundamentals taught in kindergarten though fifth grade with a new curriculum program called Bridges in Mathematics that has received positive feedback from students and teachers.

“That’s been a two- or three- year process,” Esquivel said.

Esquivel said the frequent changes in state standards have been an obstacle for teachers rather than providing them with a measurement of their success in recent years. Missouri adopted and then discarded the Common Core Standards after a few years and is still making changes to its replacement, the Missouri Learning Standards.

“I’m hopeful that our current standards will stay in place for an extended period of time,” Esquivel said.

Subgroup achievement measures the performances of a number of student groups who have historically lagged behind the general student population in test scores, including students who receive free and reduced lunch, students with individualized education plans, Hispanic and black students and English language learners. All are combined into one data set called a “super subgroup” and are counted only once even if they belong to multiple of those groups.

Kirksville R-III earned 74 percent of possible points for subgroup achievement, including 2.7 out of four points in English and language arts, 2.7 out of four points for math and 2 out of 2 points for social studies.

Esquivel said though about 200 students leave the district and 200 new students enter each year, the group overall is mostly the same from year to year.

The third performance metric is college and career readiness, which focuses only on graduating seniors. Kirksville R-III earned 27.5 of a possible 30 points in the category, including 10 out of 10 points each for testing and advanced placement class participation and 7.5 out of 10 points of post-secondary placement.

The district’s average ACT score was 21.7, exceeding the state average of 19.9.

Post-secondary placement measures the number of students who are in college, working at least 20 hours per week, in a job training program or in the military six months after graduation.

The district tracks that data itself, and Esquivel said it is successful in following up with almost all graduates.

“We do a pretty good job of getting in contact with almost anybody,” Esquivel said. “I don’t know how people do this in the cities, but we are very fortunate in this community that we have contact with someone via somewhere that can help give us that information.”

The number of Kirksville graduates in some type of post-secondary placement was 89.6 percent, falling just short of the state goal of 90 percent.

Attendance measures the number of days students are in school; Esquivel said the goal is for at least 90 percent of students to be in school at least 90 percent of the time. A district’s score is calculated based on a formula which gives partial credit for students who are in school at least 85 percent of the time.

Kirksville received 92.7 points out of a possible 100 for attendance. It exceeded the state’s goals, though when the data is broken down by building, Kirksville High School falls slightly behind.

The state measures a district’s graduation rates by taking the best of its four-, five-, six- or seven-year graduation rate. Kirksville meets state goals with a four-year graduation rate of 92 percent, which rises to 94.6 percent by the sixth year.

Esquivel said areas to improve for the future will be English, math and science performance, subgroup performance and post-secondary placement.