Adair County’s SB40 Developmental Disability Board not only has the highest level of clients working in the community of any similar entity in Missouri — it outpaces its nearest competitor by more than twice as much.

SB40 received official congratulations from both chambers of the Missouri Legislature Friday for achieving the “Purple Ribbon” distinction of 35 percent of individuals age 16 to 64 served receiving employment support. It is the first of the state’s targeted case management agencies, which are responsible for providing direct support for people with developmental disabilities, to achieve the honor.

SB40 Director Nancy Pennington said she is frequently asked what Adair County does differently to be leaders in the area of employment. She said much of their success is due to support from area employers.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to get the needed supports,” Pennington said. “Our local public schools also have an amazing program where they focus on transition with youth, so I think it really starts at an early age — especially Kirksville High School with their work experience program, that’s phenomenal.”

Pennington said Adair County’s “support and caring community” is another key to SB40’s success.

“We have the philosophy, I think, that we can do anything we set our minds to,” Pennington said. “We don’t see the barriers, we always focus on how to overcome whatever the problems might be. And so we always want to see the individuals’ abilities, rather than disabilities, and we try to promote inclusion, rather than segregation.”

State legislators Rep. Greg Sharpe (R-4) and Rep. Danny Busick (R-3) presented the House and Senate resolutions to SB40 staff. Sharpe said Adair County should be a positive example for the rest of Missouri.

“I think it’s an inspiration to everyone in the state — it should be,” Sharpe said. “In state government we try to help the least of our people and help them succeed, and certainly you’ve done that here.”

Busick said he admires the work SB40 does to help people with disabilities become more financially independent.

“This work is truly special work,” Busick said. “When you can see the faces of these individuals and the confidence that they’re out making a contribution to their communities and are part of their communities, their confidence is so much greater.”

Victoria Huhn, the director for the Division of Disabilities at the Missouri Department of Mental Health, said services that help people obtain and retain employment are an important part of making sure they are part of the community.

“We want everyone that wants a job to get a job, that is our goal and we say that all the time,” Huhn said. “We’re proud to be here in Adair County today because Adair County has been a leader in this initiative before we even started.”

Huhn said the next closest area in the state to Adair County’s level of success has 11 percent of their clients employed.

Those in attendance also heard from SB40 clients who receive employment support. Angela Ford has held a janitorial job through High Hope Employment Services for almost 10 years.

“I love working there,” Ford said. “It’s a good place to work at. You get paid good.”

Huhn said other parts of Missouri can learn from Adair County’s example that success is possible even with limited resources.

“We are always really excited to see Kirksville succeed in these initiatives compared to rest of the state, because I’m always like, ‘What’s your excuse?’ Because you can’t tell me it’s transportation, you can’t tell me you don’t have jobs — you can’t tell me those things, because they figured out how to make it work,” Huhn said.