Updated booklets on spring turkey hunting, hunting and trapping, fishing and the Wildlife Code of Missouri are now available from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The booklets contain information on “related permits, seasons, species, regulations, limits, conservation areas, sunrise and sunset tables, and more,” according to an MDC press release.

Booklets are available for free at MDC regional offices, nature centers and other locations where permits are sold, as well as online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov.