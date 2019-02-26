Connecting the north and south sides of La Plata, a bridge over Route D over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Route has stood for 83 years.

Though it’s weathered the test of time and is still used by drivers and pedestrians, the Missouri Department of Transportation has designated the bridge’s condition as “poor,” and it’s among the structures that Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is hoping to tear down and rebuild — without any additional funding from taxpayers.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has been traveling to bridges like this one, old and in need of replacement, to promote Parson’s bridge replacement plan. After the defeat of Proposition D, which would have provided additional tax funding for infrastructure, in November, Parson has proposed paying for repairs to about 250 bridges with a $351 million bond.

Kehoe, along with local Rep. Tim Remole (R-6) and several MoDOT officials, surveyed the damage to the bridge before holding a press conference about the bridge replacement plan.

The bridges designated for replacement have been chosen as priorities by MoDOT and local authorities and are scheduled for replacement in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan. If Parson’s plan is approved by the legislature, Missouri would borrow the funds to repair the bridges and pay back approximately $30 million annually from the state’s general revenue fund for the next 15 years.

Kehoe said the La Plata bridge carries over 2,100 vehicles per day and is a “key artery” for the city.

MoDOT declined to verify that figure after the event unless the Daily Express filed a public records request. A request was filed and the online version of this story will be updated with that information when it is available.

La Plata Mayor Lois Bragg said it is time for the bridge to be replaced.

“It has physically served its purpose,” Bragg said. “The bridge has been scheduled for replacement in 2020 at a project cost of almost $1.8 million, which will be allocated from federal and state funding.”

Kehoe said reliable transportation, including bridges, is important not only for safety but also for economic development.

“We want to make sure that companies large and small understand that we take our transportation system seriously and that we’re going to continue to address their needs to make sure that we have a reliable transportation system,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe emphasized that Parson’s proposal would not involve any tax increases.

“We’ve sent some proposals that have come before the citizens the last couple of years and they’ve consisently said they want us to look from within to help fund transportation,” Kehoe said. “This problem does not fix the entire state’s needs. It is not the salvation to what we need for transportation. However, it does address a very critical piece.”

MoDOT Deputy Director and Chief Engineer Ed Hassinger said over 2,000 of Missouri’s bridges have problems and about 900 are in poor condition. There are over 10,000 total bridges in the state.

“Those (bridges) that hamper our ability to move around the state are really a big inconvenience but also a big drag on our economy,” Hassinger said.

Hassinger said if the plan is approved, MoDOT will be able to spend the money it has budgeted to replace the priority bridges on other infrastructure projects.

“Every year, another 100 bridges get in bad condition,” Hassinger said. “We have to replace 100 bridges a year just to even break even, and the wave of bridges that’s coming that were built in the ’60s is even bigger than the wave that we’re dealing with now. So this problem’s not going away.”

Funding for the bridge projects will be distributed according to the funding formula MoDOT uses to allocate its money, which divides funds among 19 different districts based on the population and infrastructure needs of each area.

According to materials provided by MoDOT, 27 bridges in northeast Missouri would be replaced or improved between 2020 and 2023 under the governor’s plan. The region would receive an additional $16.2 million in flexible funds for other projects, making up 4.7 percent of flexible funds provided throughout the state.

Kehoe said state legislators have been supportive of the bridge project so far. He said it makes financial sense to invest in paying off the cost of the bridges for the next 15 years because the structures would be expected to last 50 to 80 years.

“We’re borrowing money for a very short period of time to build an asset that’s going to last a very long period of time,” Kehoe said.