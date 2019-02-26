Kirksville Parks and Recreation is holding a second round of auditions for its spring dinner theatre production.

The department is seeking four women for roles in “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a musical set in the 1950s in which the Springfield High Songleaders step in at the last minute to perform at their senior prom.

Audtions will be held March 7 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kirksville Aquatic Center. Actresses are asked to prepare a one-minute solo of a musical theater number or 1950s pop song. Readings will be provided at the auditions. Rehearsals will be held in the evenings and the performance dates will be April 26-28.

For more information, contact Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Robin Harden at (660) 627-1485.