Steve Reiser sees a “disconnect” between citizens and their governments at every level, from the shutdown of the federal government to the low voter turnout in local Kirksville elections.

As a candidate for Kirksville City Council, he wants to help change that.

Reiser, a military veteran, lived in Kirksville from 1976 to 1991 before moving away to take a job in the computer technology field. In 2008, he returned to a community he said he had grown to love.

“There’s a civic responsibility, that if I’m willing to live here I have to be willing to step up and to voice my opinion,” Reiser said. “I want to be able to take care of other people who maybe don’t have that opportunity.”

Kirksville, Reiser said, is a great community to live in but one that does not have enough public involvement in local politics.

“I think there’s a disconnect,” Reiser said. “You look at the voter turnout, and it’s traditionally been low for the total amount of people that are in Kirksville. I think there’s a lot of feeling that government doesn’t represent them.”

Reiser said he believes the City Council should take a hard look at how public money is being spent and make sure its priorities align with those of the community.

“Part of my concern right now is Public Works,” Reiser said. “There’s very little in the way of sewers in Kirksville, so you end up with a lot of ice and snow and very little way of getting rid of it.”

Another issue he would want to work on is increasing the cooperation between the city government and higher education institutions Truman State University and A.T. Still University. He said the city government should meet with the two universities more often.

“Their students that live here, they spend their dollars here and they’re part of this community,” Reiser said.

He also wants to see changes in the relationship between the city and county governments, which he said do not always reach the most efficient solutions to problems like road maintenance and fire protection.

“Right now, I think there’s a duplication which leads to waste,” Reiser said. “We all live in Adair County — whether you live in the city or live in the county, we’re all part of this community. So as a part of the City Council, I want to be part of that bridge between these two agencies.”

Reiser said he’s been happy to see the increased economic development in Kirksville, but wants to make sure the right employers are being attracted to the community.

“To get some of these businesses, we’re giving them tax incentives to be here,” Reiser said. “We need to also make sure that the companies that we get here are really worthwhile for Kirksville. Are we only getting part-time jobs with no benefits? We need full-time jobs with benefits for our people.”

Reiser encouraged voters to reach out to him through his email address, SteveReiserForCityCouncil@gmail.com, or his Facebook page, Steve Reiser for Kirksville City Council.

“I think that politics in general has gotten to where politicians aren’t representing the public. They’re representing their own agenda. I’d like to be one that helps change that back, to where I’ll be a representative for the citizens of Kirksville,” Reiser said.