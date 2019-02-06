Doug Yankton scores 25 points and has 20 rebounds as Four Winds/Minnewaukan get by the Panthers 79-75.

FORT TOTTEN — Comedian George Lopez had a catchphrase on his old sitcom: ‘I got this.’

Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s Doug Yankton didn’t say it but action always speak louder than words.

The junior scored 25 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and had five steals and the No. 3 Indians needed every bit and more to come away with the 79-75 victory over No. 4 Rugby Tuesday night in the second Top 4 Class B boys basketball game for Four Winds/Minnewaukan in three days.

The Indians lost to No. 1 Thompson on Saturday.

“Doug is starting to put the team on his back in which he needs to,” said Indians head coach Rick Smith. “Doug is our leader rather he knows it or not. He doesn’t speak volumes a lot out of his mouth; he does it with his game.”

Yankton scored the first seven Indians points out of halftime.

“I guess we all kinda wanted to do it,” Yankton said about his aggressive to start the third quarter. “It was too close of a game. It shouldn’t have been that close at halftime.”

The Indians’ (15-2) lead was seven after the first 16 minutes.

“I was just looking out for my teammates mostly. When I have the lane, I take it. When I have a shot, I’ll take it,” said Yankton.

Yankton was 10-for-20 from the field and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line, including two that put the Indians up 72-70 with just over a minute remaining in the midst of a Panthers’ fourth quarter rally.

Trailing by 10 heading into the final period, Isaiah Bundy-Smith was fouled on a made basket that put him on the line. He missed the attempt, but the Panthers (14-2) rebound led to a 3-pointer by Devan Michels that begin a 9-2 run that pulled the game even at 66 with 4:16 remaining. The two teams exchanged baskets until Yankton’s free throws put the Indians ahead for good.

“We survived … again, we’re getting out to nice leads because we’re working our butts off but good teams, we let them back in,” Smith began. “They shoot the ball extremely well. We had a nice lead on them, had chances to blow it open but we’re just not doing that.”

Jayden Yankton scored 16 points and had six rebounds and Bronson Walter scored 14 points, 10 in the first half, for the Indians.

Trace Goven scored 17 points, Jaden Hamilton had 16 points and Keith Vetsch and Michels each finished with 13 points for the Panthers whose win streak ended at five games.

Chris Harris can be reached at charris@devilslakejournal.com and on Twitter: @ChrisHarris_DLJ

Rugby at Four Winds-Minnewaukan box score

Rugby 18 17 17 23 — 75

Four Winds-Minn. 19 23 20 17 — 79

RUGBY (14-2)

Goven 17, Hamilton 16, Michels 13, Vetsch 13, Bundy-Smith 9, McCabe 5, DeMontigny 2. Totals 30 6-13 75.

FOUR WINDS/MINNEWAUKAN (15-2)

D. Yankton 25, J. Yankton 16, Walter 14, Jackson 10, Shaw 9, Keja 3, Garcia 2, F. Redfox 0, Robertson 0, Lohnes 0, J. Redfox 0. Totals 32 11-16 79.