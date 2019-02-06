Although it hasn't even aired yet, the upcoming episode of the History Channel's program American Pickers featuring Tolna resident, Brian Nelson, has already turned him into somewhat of a local celebrity.

Continuing with his quest for the treasures he seeks to add to his collection, Nelson has been recognized here and there for his association with the show. This has led to an opportunity he could not have imagined. Nelson recently acquired a booth at Plain & Fancy Antique Mall in Grand Forks. There some of his treasures are displayed and available for purchase.

One day Nelson received an interesting phone call from an Illinois woman who had already purchased an item picked by the Pickers from Nelson’s collection and resold in their store, Antique Archaeology, in Le Claire, Iowa. She wanted some history and details about the item; but because the program hadn’t aired yet she was told only that it was from North Dakota. On the internet she discovered through a link to the Devils Lake Journal that it had belonged to Nelson. Being the only guest featured on the show from North Dakota made it easy for her to locate him.

He was able to share with her the history of the item she bought.

The episode of American Pickers highlighting Nelson is scheduled to air February 11, at 8:00 p.m. Central Time on the History Channel. It was filmed in July and at that time Nelson was sworn to secrecy about any details of the show. Nelson and his fiancé plan to spend a quiet evening at home that evening watching the show with family and friends.