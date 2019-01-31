North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger today announced that the 2019 individual income tax season has begun, coinciding with the January 28 date that the IRS begins to process returns.

BISMARCK, N.D. – Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger today announced that the 2019 individual income tax season has begun, coinciding with the January 28 date that the IRS begins to process returns.

“We will begin processing North Dakota individual income tax returns today,” Rauschenberger said. “The start of the tax season varies each year. However, like many states, North Dakota opens filing season in conjunction with the IRS.”

Rauschenberger added that his office is prepared for another substantial tax season. In 2018, the Office of State Tax Commissioner processed over 478,000 North Dakota individual income tax returns. Approximately 85 percent of these taxpayers e-filed.

“We continue to encourage taxpayers to e-file, and choose direct deposit or electronic payment to help improve the accuracy, security and timeliness of return and refund processing,” Rauschenberger said. “Taxpayers should also verify their address and bank account information to avoid errors.”

There are a number of tools and services offered to North Dakotans and many are eligible to e-file their taxes for free, depending on income and age. By answering a few questions online using the ND Free File tool at www.nd.gov/tax/NDFreeFile, taxpayers can easily see if they qualify to file their federal and state returns for free with certain tax software companies. Taxpayers may also use one of many free tax preparation sites available around the state. These sites are run by either AARP or the IRS, and most will open at the beginning of February. Details may be found at www.nd.gov/tax/freetaxprep.

Taxpayers may also e-file by purchasing tax preparation software, by working with a tax professional, or by using the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s stand-alone free ND Fillable Forms option (for ND return only).

Rauschenberger continues to encourage taxpayers to file early to help prevent fraudsters from claiming their refund. Taxpayers may use the Where’s My Refund? tool found at www.nd.gov/tax/refund to help track the status of their state refund.

North Dakota tax booklets, forms and payment vouchers may be found on the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.nd.gov/tax/forms. IRS forms may be found at www.irs.gov or by calling 1-800-TAX-FORM (1-800-829-3676).

The due date to file and pay 2018 individual income tax returns is Monday, April 15 this year.