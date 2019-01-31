According to Francis “Fritz” Schwindt from AARP of North Dakota there are five counselors and three facilitators who will be trained and ready to go at Dakota Prairie Community Action starting in February.

AARP According to Francis “Fritz” Schwindt from AARP of North Dakota there are five counselors and three facilitators who will be trained and ready to go at Dakota Prairie Community Action starting in February.

Schwindt says Christy Cichos will be the Local Coordinator and Janet Hannesson has been invaluable coordinating all the recruitment and training activities.

“Their dedication and enthusiasm helped get this program off the ground,” he added.

The volunteers are currently in the process of being certified to work in the program.

They plan to be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as soon as the site is certified. The site will also be open every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The services to the taxpayers around the community are offered free of charge.

You do not have to be a member of AARP to use this service. Call the DPCA at 701-662-6500 and leave your name and when everything is set, they will contact you to set up an appointment.