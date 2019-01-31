I have to admit, and this maybe unforgivable as a member of sports media, but I don’t watch the Super Bowl.

I don’t think I’ve watched the Super Bowl in its entirety since 2000, SB 34 between then the St. Louis Rams and the Tennessee Titans which, coincidentally, was played in Atlanta where Sunday’s game will be played except that one was held in the now destroyed Georgia Dome. Those Rams, coined the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ was led by MVP Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt, Issac Bruce and an offense that had a scoring margin of 284 points. And the Titans — who were destined to be in the Super Bowl after winning the Wild Card round with the ‘Music City Miracle.’

Everyone remembers ‘The Tackle.’ Titans receiver Kevin Dyson’s outstretched arm inches away from making the late Steve McNair a world champion.

Yes, I missed ‘Nipple Gate’ of the 2004 Super Bowl that featured my home state Carolina Panthers (I know I was attending North Carolina Pembroke but can’t recall what I was doing during the game) and I even skipped, for the most part, the Panthers second appearance against the Broncos just three years ago (I’m not a Panthers fan in case you all wondering).

A lot of my non-viewing of the Super Bowl has to do with me not being a die-hard fan of participants so without having a “horse in the race” I could care less. But what happened down in New Orleans two weeks ago and the game Sunday collide with the one Super Bowl memory that will forever be blazed in my mind and leave my mouth as salty as the Dead Sea — what I will personally call the ‘You Idiot.’

Early I wrote that I don’t watch the game in its entirety nor I have a rooting interest. Well ... I still didn’t watch Super Bowl XLIX from start to finish but I remember enough of the fourth quarter to know that the team I wanted to see win, the Seattle Seahawks, was destined to become back-to-back champions. Even after Tom Brady carved up the ‘Legion of Boom’ for 14 points in the final frame, Jermaine Kearse’s catch while on his back was proof that Seattle was suppose to win it. The Seahawks being at the 1-yard line was more evidence of destiny.

But Pete Carroll OK’ed the ‘You Idiot’ — a pass play from the 1. We know the rest.

Everyone is angry with the NFL, with the officials, for their pass interference non-call against the Rams against the Saints. Most believing that the flag there would have guaranteed a Saints Super Bowl birth. Despite the fact that the Saints still had a chance in overtime to win it but wasted that opportunity with a turnover or that we just saw a season earlier the ‘Minneapolis Miracle’ or the ‘You Idiot’, sports is always a microcosm of life — there are no guarantees.

Carpe diem — seize the day. Put little trust in tomorrow. The late NFL Hall of Famer Walter Payton is quoted as simply saying, “Remember, tomorrow is promised to no one.”

The Super Bowl has a finality to it. For fans, it marks the end of the football season. For that iteration of the Seahawks, it marked the end of an era. Our Super Bowl is death and like the game, we have a finite amount of time but unlike the game, we can’t see the play clock. So don’t put off today what you should do today — because as a missed chip shot field goal prove, nothing is guaranteed.

