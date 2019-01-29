The cold is still here Wednesday.

RadioWorks has a list of area closings for Wednesday. Government, schools, some businesses. The Daily Journal will be among the early closings, noon, and papers will be delivered where they can.

The United States Postal Service is suspending delivery on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, due to projected deteriorating weather conditions related to Polar Vortex Jayden. Postal delivery operations will be suspended for North Dakota and South Dakota. Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited.

There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes. Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.

Department of Human Services’ offices in the eastern half of the state will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30. Offices in Devils Lake, Rolla, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown and Valley City will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30 due to extreme cold temperatures. Affected offices include four of the agency’s regional human service centers and their satellite and outreach offices, child support offices and vocational rehabilitation offices.

Lake Region Human Service Center in Devils Lake, and its outreach office in Rolla and the child support office in Devils Lake will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30. People can reach the center’s crisis line at 701-662-5050, collect calls accepted, or toll free at 888-607-8610.

Here's the list:

WEDNESDAY, JAN 30TH

NO SCHOOL FOR:

DEVILS LAKE; ST JOSEPH SCHOOL; DAKOTA PRARIE; MUNICH; NEW ROCKFORD-SHEYENNE; FOUR WINDS; NORTH STAR; FORDVILLE LANKIN; LEEDS; WARWICK; STARKWEATHER; MINNEWAUKAN; AND OBERON

OTHER CLOSINGS FOR WEDNESDAY:

NO KIDDIE KAMPUS PRESCHOOL.

LRSC CLOSED--ONLY DESIGNATED EMERGENCY PERSONNEL SHOULD REPORT TO WORK.

CANKDESKA CIKINA COMMUNITY COLLEGE CLOSED.

RAMSEY COUNTY COURTHOUSE CLOSED.

NELSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE CLOSED.

EDDY COUNTY COURTHOUSE CLOSED.

ALL SPIRIT LAKE TRIBAL PROGRAMS CLOSED.

LAKE REGION CORPORATION DAY PROGRAM AND MAIN OFFICE CLOSED.

LAKE REGION HUMAN SERVICE CENTER IN DEVILS LAKE AND ROLLA CLOSED.

LAKE REGION CHILD SUPPORT OFFICES CLOSED.

DL TRANSIT AND SENIOR MEALS CLOSED.

NELSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTORITY IN LAKOTA CLOSED.

THE VILLAGE FAMILY SERVICE CENTER IN DL AND GRAND FORKS CLOSED.

FREEDOM CENTER IN DEVILS LAKE CLOSED.

FITNESS FRIENDS IN DEVILS LAKE CLOSED.

GATE CITY BANK CLOSED.

ST JOSEPH PARISH OFFICE,ST JOSEPH'S CLOSET, AND ADORATION CHAPEL CLOSED.

COMMUNITY HEALTH NEEDS ASSESSMENT MEETINGS IN NEW ROCKFORD AND FORT TOTTEN CANCELLED.

FSA OFFICE IN CANDO OPENING AT 10 AM.

THE FARM SERVICE AGENCY IN MINNEWAUKAN OPENING AT NOON.

NO BINGO AT KC HALL.

NO AWANA AT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH IN CANDO.

LRSC MENS AND WOMENS BASKETBALL VS. DAKOTA COLLEGE @ BOTTINEAU POSTPONED TO THURSDAY.

HELPING HANDS CLOSET AT LAKE REGION COMMUNITY SHELTER CLOSED THROUGH FRIDAY.