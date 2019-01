Early closings are many across the area the today and tomorrow.

RadioWorks has published a list of businesses, offices, and schools that are closing early today and tomorrow. The Devils Lake Journal is among them.

Here are some of the closings:



TUESDAY, JAN 29TH

NO SCHOOL:

DEVILS LAKE; ST. JOSEPH SCHOOL; FOUR WINDS; DAKOTA PRARIE; WARWICK; LEEDS; MINNEWAUKAN; STARKWEATHER; MUNICH; OBERON; NEW ROCKFORD-SHEYENNE; FORDVILLE-LANKIN

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE CLOSED. ONLY DESIGNATED EMERGENCY PERSONNEL SHOULD REPORT TO WORK.

CANDESKA CIKINA CLOSED.

KIDDIE KAMPUS PRESCHOOL CLOSED.

DEVILS LAKE SENIOR MEALS AND TRANSIT CLOSED.

RAMSEY COUNTY COURTHOUSE CLOSED.

NELSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE CLOSED.

BENSON COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED.

SPIRIT LAKE TRIBAL OFFICES CLOSED.

SPIRIT LAKE HOUSING CLOSED.

SIOUX MANUFACTURING CLOSED.

ST JOSEPH PARISH OFFICE & ST JOSEPH CLOSET CLOSED.

NO SR SWIMMING AT THE SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF.

DL JOURNAL CLOSING AT NOON, PAPERS DELIVERED WHERE POSSIBLE.

BEAVERS PAWN SHOP IS CLOSING AT 4 TODAY.

ATA MARSHAL ARTS CLOSED TONIGHT.

NO JUST FOR KIX TONIGHT.

HELPING HANDS CLOSET AT LAKE REGION COMMUNITY SHELTER CLOSED THRU FRIDAY



WEDNESDAY, JAN 30TH

NO SCHOOL:

DAKOTA PRARIE; MUNICH



COMMUNITY HEALTH NEEDS ASSESSMENT MEETINGS IN NEW ROCKFORD AND FORT TOTTEN CANCELLED