Callie Ronningen scores 28 points and Cardinals use fourth quarter run to beat Four Winds-Minnewaukan.

EDMORE — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich was on the cusp of losing its first girls basketball game since Dec. 8. on Monday night. But found away to keep streaking.

Behind a 10-2 run in the waning minutes and Callie Ronningen’s 28 points, the No. 3 Cardinals escaped with a 58-56 win over No. 7 Four Winds/Minnewaukan in what could be the preview of the upcoming Region 4 tournament championship on Feb. 21.

“Four Winds is one of the best teams in the state in my opinion and they are a matchup nightmare,” said Cardinals head coach Rob Scherr. “We needed a good game, win or lose, for Sean (Gourd, Indians head coach) and I, our teams and I think these games can only make kids better.

“Because of how hard it was played, every possession meant something.”

The Cardinals (14-2) made the possessions count down the stretch. Trailing by seven with a little under five minutes remaining, Ronningen completed a 3-point play and made two free throws on consecutive trips down the court that cut the deficit to two. A 3-pointer by Kaitlynn Scherr gave the Cardinals the lead at 53-52.

The Indians regained the advantage after two Ezura Rainbow free throws put them ahead 54-53 with 2:01 left in the game but Scherr’s two free throws 30 seconds later put the Cardinals ahead for good. A desperation shot by Latasha Bellile as time expired was no good.

“It was a very, very good game,” Gourd began. “Langdon is a solid team. They have been at the top of the region over the past couple of years and we know that if want to advance further than where we’ve been, we have to go through them.

“The good thing about this lost is that we see a lot of things we have to improve on.”

Bellile scored 15 points to pace the Indians, who fell to 14-3. Myona Dauphinais scored 14 points and Riah Littleghost had 13 points before both players fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Scherr finished with 11 points and freshman Morgan Freije added seven for the Cardinals, who have now won 13 straight games.

“We’re starting a freshman and two sophomores who haven’t seen much experience as far as varsity. And a game like this coming in is huge for them to see what the competition is going to be like so they won’t be star struck in the districts or regionals when they face a good team like this,” Scherr said. “You have to dig deep.

“And my young girls. … I hope they grew up tonight.”

The Region 4 Tournament is slated to begin on Monday, Feb. 18 from the Sports Center in Devils Lake.

Chris Harris can be reached at charris@devilslakejournal.com and on Twitter: @ChrisHarris_DLJ

our Winds/Minnewaukan at Langdon-Edmore-Munich box score

Four Winds/Minn. 11 17 11 17 — 56

Langdon-E-M 12 17 13 16 — 58

FOUR WINDS/MINNEWAUKAN (14-3)

Bellile 15, Dauphinais 14, Littleghost 13, Rainbow 6, Deng 3, Lohnes 2, M. Keo 2, H. Keo 1. Totals 19 10-17 56.

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH (14-2)

Ronningen 28, Scherr 11, Freije 7, Lowery 6, Olson 6. Totals 22 12-17 58.