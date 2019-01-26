Latasha Bellile scores 21 and Four Winds/Minnewaukan beat the Tommies 66-60.

FORT TOTTEN — Four Winds/Minnewaukan was clinging to a three point lead over No. 3 Thompson with 23.4 seconds remaining on the clock when junior guard Latasha Bellile stepped to the line.

“It was pretty nerve racking. I got pretty nervous but coach always tells us to knock them down because free throws win games,” Bellile said.

Bellile made both sending the Indians to another home win over a Top 5 opponent as they defeated the Tommies 66-60 Saturday. The victory came exactly two weeks after the Indians beat then No. 4 Rugby on the same floor.

“It was a very, very good win for the girls,” said Indians head coach Sean Gourd. “They worked hard, they left it all out there.”

Bellile finished with 21 points, finishing 3-of-4 from the free-throw line, all coming in the final 1:15 of the game. The final two drove the nail in the coffin. Riah Littleghost added one more free throw that gave the Indians (14-2) the final margin of victory.

Littleghost finished the game with 13 points. Freshman Ezura Rainbow had 12 points before fouling out.

“The girls just persevered, they stuck with it, they played solid half court defense and we took care of the ball. Ten turnovers in a game like this is outstanding for us,” Gourd said.

The Tommies (14-2) led 21-16 after the first quarter but was held to just 12 over the second eight minutes, being outscored 11-2 during the first half of the second period. With the score tied at 31, the Indians outscored Thompson 8-2 over the final two minutes of the first half to take over the lead that they never relinquished.

“Coming in, we knew that they are a really aggressive and good basketball team so we knew that we would have to play a pretty mistake free basketball game in order to give ourselves a chance,” said Thompson head coach Jason Brend. “There were many times that were times when took momentum and ran with it.

“Unfortunately for us, at the end of the game they had the momentum again.”

Mackenzie Hughes led the Tommies with 12 points.

No. 3 Thompson at Four Winds/Minnewaukan box score

Thompson 21 12 17 10 — 60

Four Winds/Minn. 16 23 15 12 — 66

THOMPSON (14-2)

Hughes 12, Jordheim 11, Zak 9, Nistler 8, Cunningham 7, Herbert 6, Sorby 4, Ness 3. Totals 25 3-8 60.

FOUR WINDS/MINNEWAUKAN (14-2)

Bellile 21, Littleghost 13, Rainbow 12, Lohnes 9, Dauphinais 5, H. Keo 2, Deng 2. Totals 26 6-7 66.